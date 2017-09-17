CID to attach properties of liquor baron Jagjit Singh, son

Representational Image Representational Image

The CID is set to attach the properties of liquor baron Jagjit Singh and his son Gursimran, who have been arrested in different cases. Sources said while the family owns more than half of the dance bars on VIP Road in Kolkata, Gursimran has organised several music concerts in the city. Officials are now probing the money trail of their businesses after serious discrepancies were allegedly discovered.

While Jagjit was arrested in March in connection with a brawl at his nightclub at Salt Lake, Gursimran — arrested earlier this month — is allegedly linked to a fraud case involving cheating cooperative banks of Rs 15 crore. Sources said that posing as the owner of several companies, a man, Debanjan Roy, had promised cooperative banks that he will buy nationalised bank bonds for them. The money paid by the banks to Roy was allegedly transferred through shell companies and invested in Spice Garden bar on E M Bypass, owned by Gursimran. “His name cropped up during Roy’s interrogation. Roy had duped several cooperative banks in the state. A resident of Dum Dum, he was arrested on April 8. Similar complaints have come from banks in Sheorafuli, Baidyabati, East Midnapore and others,” said an official.

Though Gursimran was called for questioning several times, he never turned up, the official added. A lookout notice was issued against him, following which, he was arrested from the Delhi airport on September 10.

Jagjit was arrested by the Bidhanagar Police from Delhi airport in April. He had come under police radar in 2015 after raids at his bars revealed violation of norms, said an official. Soon after the raids, a gang of more than 60 people vandalised Baguihati police station, injuring station officer-in-charge Sukomal Das. Jagjit is in jail now on multiple charges, including human trafficking and attempt to murder. “Both father and son are involved in illegal businesses…,” said the official. “Gursimran is in our custody and we will attach their property,” said ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App