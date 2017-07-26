CID rescues two ‘kidnapped’ minors, two men arrested

The two arrested men might have been intending to force the two girls into a sex racket. (Representational image) The two arrested men might have been intending to force the two girls into a sex racket. (Representational image)

The CID and Silvasa police on Tuesday recovered two minor girls who were allegedly “kidnapped on pretext of marriage”, and held two men in connection with the case.

As per sources, the girls were lured by two men, allegedly under the pretext of marrying them. The duo went missing on July 7, following which their parents approached Shantineketan police station the same day. A case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting) of the IPC. The parents also notified the CID of the alleged kidnapping after a few days.

The accused and victims were found at a rented house in Birbhum, official sources said, adding that the two arrested men might have been intending to force the two girls into a sex racket. “Two men, identified as Bhim Berardi (19) and Sany Sahoo (22), were arrested. Birardi is a Birbhum resident while Sahool is from Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior CID official. The accused will be brought to Kolkata on a transit remand, said sources.

