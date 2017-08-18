CID recovers Rs 11.8 lakh after fraudulent transaction

The CID has recovered around Rs 11.8 lakh paid by a company importing jute products to a Bangladesh-based manufacturer after it was found that the email ID of the latter had been hacked.

“The complainant Amit Goel, MD of BG Udyog, deals with import of jute products and had made payment of $ 26,400 to Northern Jute Mfg Co Ltd.(Bangladesh) for import to the account as provided in the email,” said DIG (CID operations) Nishat Parvez. When he didn’t receive the product a few days later, Goel contacted the manufacturer in Bangladesh, who informed him that their email ID had been hacked and that they had not received any payment.

“Cyber Crime Cell, CID, took the initiative. Rs 11,85,407 has been recovered through charge-back and returned to the bank account of BG Udyog Federal Bank Ltd,” said an official.

Raids at my home linked to husband’s firm, not me: Presidency V-C

Presidency University Vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Thursday denied that the Income Tax raid at her residence late Wednesday was linked to her. She claimed the raid was conducted in connection to her husband’s company.

“The raid was linked to my husband’s company. I am married to a businessman… it had nothing to do with me. It was a regular I-T search. It has been reported that the raid was linked to me. It is a rumour and a lie,” she said. Lohia was named the Presidency University vice-chancellor for a full four-year term in April, 2014.

