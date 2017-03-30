CID busts arms smuggling racket, kingpin, 2 others arrested

The CID busted an arms trafficking racket and arrested three persons, including the kingpin, in Kidderpore on Tuesday.

DIG (CID operations) Nishat Pervez said that acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at a guest house and the arrests were made.

The kingpin of the racket — Jamirul Hassan — and two of his aides, Mohammed Shabbir alias Raj Malik and Mohammed Tarif, are residents of Munger in Bihar.

“69 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition have been recovered from them,” Pervez said.

Sources said that CID officials along with Ballygunj GRP raided Asad Guest House near Fancy Market in Kidderpore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd