Christmas: Disorderly conduct, drunken driving arrests surge in Kolkata

Kolkata Police arrested 33 people for disorderly conduct and 19 others for drunken driving, on Christmas, Monday.

The maximum number of arrests were in the South East Division (SED) of the city, said sources. “Six from North division, 15 from South East Division, three from South division and nine from South West division were arrested for disorderly conduct,” said a senior police official.

Police sources also said the number of arrests on Sunday stood even higher at 69. Officials attributed this to the fact that Christmas celebrations had started early in the city, over the weekend.

“Total 69 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and 28 people were booked under Motor Vehicles Act for drunken driving. The maximum number of arrested on December 24 was from Park Street and adjoining areas, which comes under South Division,” said the official.

Bidhannagar Police had arrested 26 persons on Sunday.

As per plans, the police set up 88 pickets in different parts of the city on Sunday, and 95 on Monday, with officers in plain clothes keeping a special watch on bike riders. Traffic police personnel hit the streets armed with breathalysers.

