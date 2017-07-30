Child trafficking case: Roopa quizzed, says ‘political vendetta, Juhi innocent’

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo) BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo)

THE CID on Saturday questioned BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly for almost two hours at her south Kolkata residence in connection to the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. While CID officials claimed to have found discrepancies in her statement and are likely to interrogate her again, Ganguly alleged “political vendetta”. “She was interrogated at her house today. We found her statement to be inconsistent. She denied certain things, regarding which we have evidence. There is a need to interrogate her again and she may be summoned soon,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar said.

A team of CID officials reached Ganguly’s home around 11.20 am and interrogated her till 1.20 pm. After the team left, Ganguly told mediapersons: “This is political Vendetta. I have been saying this since day one.” She also gave clean a chit to Juhi Chowdhury, former BJP women wing leader in Jalpaiguri, who has been arrested in connection to the case. “It’s my personal opinion but I feel from the bottom of my heart that Juhi, who is a young girl, could never be involved in trafficking of babies. She has been arrested and as per law court proceedings will go on. However, I feel she is not involved in trafficking.”

In May, the CID filed its first chargesheet in a Jalpaiguri court against seven people, including suspended BJP youth leader Juhi Chowdhury, in connection with the child trafficking racket it had busted in February. Chandana Chakraborty, the chairperson of NGO Bimala Sishu Griho — at the heart of the racket — was arrested for allegedly selling infants on the pretext of adoption. Chowdhury was also arrested for allegedly helping the NGO get government funding and licences through her political influence. Chakraborty had alleged that Chowdhury fixed her meeting with Ganguly and Bengal BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya to put pressure on Central Adoption Resource Authority to issue license for her shelter home. Both Ganguly and Vijayvargiya had denied any wrongdoing or having any knowledge of the racket.

CID officials, on the other hand, have claimed that they have evidence that suggests that Chowdhury had met Ganguly in Kolkata earlier. According to the CID, after the NGO ran into trouble with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, Chowdhury took Chakraborty to Delhi to meet senior officials. On Thursday, Vijayvargiya did not appear before the state CID for questioning in connection to the case. He had also moved court against the CID summons.

A CID official said that during questioning, Ganguly accepted that she knew Chowdhury but denied lobbying for her. “She has denied playing a role in introducing Juhi Chowdhury to Kailash Vijayvargiya or to the women commission in Delhi. She is lying. Juhi was using her political influence to get official documents for homes owned by Chandana Chakraborty, whose license was rejected by the Central Adoption Resource Authority,” the official added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App