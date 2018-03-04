Cheating case: Kolkata man arrested in Mumbai

Bidhannagar Police arrested a Kolkata man in Mumbai in connection with a cheating case, earlier this week. Sources in the police said the accused, Saptam Sarkar, took over Rs 34 lakh from Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Jorabagan, on the pretext of getting him a flat in Baguihati area at a cheap price. “But after receiving the money, the accused fled. Sarkar even changed his phone numbers so that the victim couldn’t contact him,” said a police officer.

Singh had lodged a complaint against Sarkar, a resident of Baguihati, on January 25. Police said Sarkar had introduced himself to Singh as a tout having links with influential people, they said, adding that the deal took place last year. Sarkar was arrested on February 27 from Shyamnagar colony under Amboli Police Station area in Mumbai.

“The accused is allegedly close to a politician and would use that link to gain people’s confidence”, said the officer. Singh, in his complaint, also alleged that Sarkar has cheated his neighbour Pramod Sharma too. “The accused had promised a license of foreign liquor and taken Rs 23 lakh from Sharma. But, the licence was never given,” a police officer said. Police suspect Sarkar of cheating several other persons and may register more cases against him.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya