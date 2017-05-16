‘Cheating’ case: Chargesheet against MD, five directors of Equinox

Equinox flats in Kolkata (Source: psgroup.in/equinox) Equinox flats in Kolkata (Source: psgroup.in/equinox)

Directorate of Economic Offences (DEO) submitted a chargesheet on Monday in connection with a case involving Equinox, a “fraudulent” financial establishment, that allegedly cheated investors to the tune of several crores of rupees. The chargesheet was filed against MD of Equinox Prasanta Chakraborty, his son and company Director Pratik Chakraborty along with four other Directors. Police have arrested all six of them earlier.

“The Equinox group is a fraudulent financial establishment having its registered office on RBC Road in Naihati in North-24 Parganas. It comprises more than 13 companies,” said Dilip Adak, DEO’s officer on special duty (OSD).

As per official sources, since 2009 investors from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states had submitted deposits, which the company, since 2013, had failed to repay.

A case was registered at Jagaddal Police station on February 15 this year under various sections of IPC and a few sections under Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2013. Following this, the probe was taken up by the DEO. Sources said, the company has cheated around 1,38,981 persons and collected over Rs 155 crore and has defaulted on repayment of around Rs 129 crore.

Sources said Prasanta Chakraborty have acquired property in different parts of the country along with other valuable assets in his name and in his relatives’ names as well. “Those property has been identified at Alipurduar, Dinhata, Bijpur, Birati, Habra in West Bengal and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Necessary action has been taken for restraining and prohibiting anyone from buying, selling or otherwise engaging with the property. Some immovable and movable property have been seized and kept under custody. All bank accounts/ lockers of Prasanta Chakraborty and the companies have been frozen,” said a DEO official.

Efforts are on to identify other property of the accused in West Bengal and other states.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now