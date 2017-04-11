CBI gets custody of two directors of chit fund firm

The CBI, which is probing a cheating case against I Core group of companies, has gotten custody of two directors of one of its subsidiary firms. According to official sources, the accused, identified as Anukul Maity and Kanika Maity, are directors of I Core E Services Limited.

They were produced before a special court in Bhubaneswar from Jamshedpur Central Jail, which granted ten days’ police custody.

The CBI had registered a case against them under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). The company is accused of duping investors and misappropriating funds. The accused are residents of Naktala in Kolkata.

