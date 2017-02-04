Cheating Case: BJP vice-president gets bail in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to senior state BJP vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar, who was arrested on cheating charges. Justice Joymalyo Bagchi, while granting bail, directed Majumdar to pay two sureties of Rs 10,000 each, one of which would be local, as bail bond. Majumdar was also asked to meet the investigating officer twice a week until further notice.

The court noted that complainant Pradyut Halder had alleged that Majumdar had not filed a case before the Supreme Court after having taken large sums of money from him and others with regard to non-appointment of candidates who cleared the state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) .

But records show that the petition had indeed been moved before the apex court, and following its directions, a petition had been filed before Calcutta High Court, in both of which the complainant himself is one of the petitioners, Justice Bagchi noted while granting bail to Majumdar.

Counsel Bhaskar Sen and Firoze Edulji claimed Majumdar was framed on false charges for extraneous reasons. Majumdar was arrested on January 14 on charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and cheating. The BJP leader was arrested based on a complaint dated August 28, 2016, wherein Majumdar was accused of cheating the complainant and others of Rs 7 lakh.