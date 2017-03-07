Charuchandra College ‘attacked’ over fest dispute

A group of “outsiders” allegedly went on a rampage at Charuchandra College in Kolkata on Monday, beating up students and vandalising the union room after an alleged dispute over organising a college cultural fest. The incident took place when examinations were going on in the college. Students’ union general secretary Rajdeep Chatterjee said the “outsiders” were led by Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC youth wing leader and son of Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadyay. However, father and son have denied allegations.

“The outsiders beat up several students including women and ransacked the union room. All this was happening in Sayandeb’s presence,” Chatterjee alleged. The union is ruled by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Responding to the allegations, Sayandeb said: “I am not a member of TMCP, but of TMC youth wing… I was present near the college for some organisational work. The college union is run by some ex-students who are technically outsiders. They had harassed students by blocking their ID cards. That might be the reason for today’s attack.”

“I had sent him to oversee work on a public toilet being set up near the college… If any video footage shows he was involved, then I will take him to the police,” said minister Sovandeb.

College principal Satrajit Ghosh said the violence was due to a fallout between two rivals TMCP groups. “A few of our students were injured, and had to be hospitalised, ” Ghosh said.

“They beat us up and even heckled female students who were capturing the incident on their mobiles,” said a student.

TMCP state president Jaya Dutta said action would be taken against those found guilty.