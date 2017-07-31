Charred body of 65-yr-old woman found in Kolkata

Local residents said the woman’s daughter — who later identified her body — had given her a call Saturday night, informing her about doctor’s prognosis. (Representational Image) Local residents said the woman’s daughter — who later identified her body — had given her a call Saturday night, informing her about doctor’s prognosis. (Representational Image)

The charred body of a woman was recovered from Raghunath Chatterjee Street in north Kolkata on Sunday morning. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Subhra Charraborty, who used to live at 21 Gopal Bose Lane. Police said the woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire. According to senior police officers, the 65-year-old woman took her own life after learning that her 35-year-old son, who has been admitted at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital with chest pain and mental depression, would not live for much longer.

Local residents said the woman’s daughter — who later identified her body — had given her a call Saturday night, informing her about the doctor’s prognosis.

