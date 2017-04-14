Chandrima will be made a Cabinet minister: Mamata Banerjee

Chandrima Bhattacharjee (right) after winning the by-poll on Thursday. Express Chandrima Bhattacharjee (right) after winning the by-poll on Thursday. Express

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the people of Kanthi Dakshin and said Chandrima Bhattacharya, who won the bypoll, would be once again inducted into her Cabinet of ministers. Bhattacharya had been made minister of state for health, law and judicial affairs after she won the assembly election in 2011 from Dum Dum North. However, she lost the seat in 2016 to CPM’s Tanmoy Bhattacharya.

“I missed having her and a couple of others in my cabinet of ministers. They used to perform well. We have already made Manish Gupta a Rajya Sabha member. Now Chandrima has won the election and we will have to assign her a new portfolio. She will will be made a minister in a cabinet reshuffle which will take place in the Bengali new year,” Mamata said in Murshidabad.

Asked to react on BJP emerging second in Kanthi Dakshin, Mamata said she was not concerned about which party comes second or third. “I am not bothered about who comes second or third. That’s not my duty. We are grateful to the people who have given more support to us. This huge support will make us humble and help us work for the development of the people, “ she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among Opposition parties. “There could be a nexus between CPM and BJP. Sometimes Opposition votes get transferred among Opposition parties. CPM, Congress and BJP transfer votes among each other. We do not do it and we are not bothered about them,” Mamata said. The Congress and CPM, meanwhile, both of whose candidates lost their deposits in the bypoll, claimed that their poor show was a result of the ongoing communal polarisation in the state.

“The result is a reflection of communal polarisation… Both Trinamool and BJP are trying to flare up communal tensions in the state,” CPI state secretary Probodh Panda told PTI. Echoing him, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan accused Trinamool of letting loose a reign of terror during the polls.

“Congress and Left were not allowed to campaign properly, but BJP was not stopped from campaigning. This election has clearly put up a picture where Trinamool and BJP are having a covert political understanding,” he said.

