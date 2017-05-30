‘Centre taking whimsical decisions, jeopardising livelihoods of millions’

Adhir Chowdhury Adhir Chowdhury

Describing the Centre’s new rules for cattle as “whimsical”, the state Congress on Monday said such a decision would impact the livelihoods of millions associated with the meat and leather industries. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury’s comments came two days after Kerala Youth Congress activists publicly slaughtered a calf in Kannur district, for which three of them were subsequently suspended by the party. Chowdhury also said he disapproved of the way the youth Congress workers had protested.

“The Centre is jeopardising the livelihoods of millions of people associated with the leather and meat industries by suddenly coming up with these kind of rules. With this new rule, the country’s meat industry would lose Rs 1 lakh crore. According to experts, the new rules will massively impact several other industries like leather, automobile, pharmaceuticals, and soap. It seems that the central government is taking whimsical decisions keeping logic aside,” he said during a news conference.

The Centre had on May 23 banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for the purpose of slaughter. The new rules also prohibit practices which are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them. Asked to comment on Kerala Youth Congress’s protest, Chowdhury said, “We are against it. Our nature of protest would be democratic.” He added the state Congress will organise a protest-rally against the policies of the central and state governments on July 12 at the Shahid Minar ground.

Chowdhury also slammed the state government for “taking credit” for Central schemes and implementing them as state projects. He further described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “sides of the same coin” who neither respect democratic values nor the promises they had made before elections.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App