Centre has no role in selection of R-Day tableaux: Meghwal on Mamata claims

UNION MINISTER Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday brushed aside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations that the Centre had rejected the West Bengal tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi due it its ‘unity in harmony’ theme. The Centre does not play any role in the selection of tableaux, he maintained.

On Friday, Mamata had asserted that the rejection was an “insult” to the people of Bengal. Wondering whether the tableau was rejected because of its theme, the CM had claimed that it would be included in the Red Road parade in Kolkata on January 26.

“There is a committee, which looks into such matters. What can we do if the committee does not agree with the state government’s tableau? We don’t do politics in matters like this. The central government plays no role in the selection of tableaux. We don’t discriminate as we believe in the federal structure of the country,” Meghwal, the Union minister of state for water resources, told mediapersons at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

The minister also criticised Mamata for making “baseless allegations” that the Centre has stopped funds for a number of projects and curtailed funds for other schemes, including those for the development of minority.

“She is making baseless allegations against the central government. The Centre gives fund for several shareable schemes where 60 per cent of the funding are from the government of India and 40 per cent from the state. This pattern had been formulated long back and there have been no changes,” Meghwal said. He added that the Modi government will continue to emphasise on development and good governance.

When asked about the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s request to withdraw the Bill banning triple talaq, Meghwal said it would help in the upliftment of Muslim women. “The triple talaq Bill should be in place. Issues faced by women should not be divided on the basis of whether they belong to the Hindu or Muslim communities. Those who have been doing this are being unfair to women,” he added.

The minister, who visited Purulia district on Sunday, said he found only one crop was grown in a year there. “If there is a proposal from the state for two crops a year, we will act on that,” he added. Later, at a meeting with the BJP workers and its state unit leaders, Meghwal asked the activists to ensure that people reach the booth in every part of Bengal during elections.

“The 2018 panchayat polls will be the quarter-final for the party in the state, 2019 Lok Sabha polls the semi-final and the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections the final. I can see the urge for change among the people, we have to tap that,” he said. WITH PTI

