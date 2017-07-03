Centre pushing country towards darkness: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee. (Source: Express Photo) Abhishek Banerjee. (Source: Express Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said the Centre is oppressing the country and pushing it towards darkness, just like the CPM had done to West Bengal during its 34-year rule.

Speaking at a blood donation camp in Barrackpore on Saturday, Abhishek said: “The way the CPM, while in power, had insulted, ravaged and tortured Bengal, the same way the government at the Centre is oppressing the country and pushing it towards darkness. The way of the devil remains. Earlier it was the CPM, now it is the BJP. Except Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, no one is protesting. The reason is that Trinamool has to answer to the people. Till the last drop of our blood, we will raise questions on the behalf of the people and fight for them in Delhi.”

The TMC MP also said the Centre is trying to intimidate his party “in the name of CBI and ED”.“We have staged and led protests multiple times in Delhi; no other party has done that. They try to scare us in the name of CBI and ED ever so often. But it is of no use. We have increased our strength in the state Assembly from 184 (in 2011 Assembly polls) to 221 (in 2016 Assembly polls). Those who are thinking they can scare us into submission, they should know that not everyone can become a Mamata Banerjee. She has become what she is today through a lot of sacrifice and hardship. The more they incite and instigate her, the more powerful she becomes. Trinamool Congress is made of pure steel,” he said.

Abhishek also made it clear that there was no place for the “cloaked and lotus-holders” in West Bengal.

“Some of those who used to roam around in red kurtas are the same people have donned saffron ones, with lotuses in their hands. The doors of our party are closed for them. Earlier the CPM used to come in disguise, with faces covered, and frighten people through torture, extortion and humiliation. There is no place for the cloaked and the lotus-holders in Bengal,” he said.

“All political parties have good and bad people. We in the Trinamool always welcome honest, good and fearless people,” he added.

