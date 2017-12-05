Centre hasn’t released Rs 13000 crore funds to West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Partha Paul/file) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Partha Paul/file)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Centre has not released funds worth Rs 13,000 crore to the state under various developmental schemes this year. She said this at the state secretariat Nabanna while chairing an administrative meeting.

“Till November 25, we are supposed to get Rs 13,714 crore from the central government under various developmental schemes. The money is to be paid by the Centre under central schemes such as NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund), Swachh Bharat Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, National Rural Drinking Water Programme, exchange of enclaves and others,” Mamata said.

The chief minister announced that her government has increased the release of planned funds this year and has decided to spend Rs 12,000 crore separately for infrastructural development across the state. “In 2016, total planned fund released was Rs 36,730 crore, but this time we have released more than Rs 44,000 crore. We have also decided to spend Rs 12,000 crore extra for infrastructural development and Rs 900 crore has been already released out of it,” she said.

Mamata also claimed that her government’s Safe Drive Save Life road safety initiative helped bring down number of accidents across the state. “Accidental deaths in the state have come down by 13 per cent while the number of road accidents have been reduced by 16 per cent due to our road safety initiative. Bengal is now the second least road accident prone state after Punjab,” she added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App