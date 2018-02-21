Centre burdening common people to compensate for looting by a few: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her attack against the Centre on Tuesday, saying it was burdening the people in a bid to compensate loot carried out by a few. Addressing a public meeting in Malda, she said, “About 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the country. Yet, the Centre has not waived loans of farmers. People’s money in banks is not safe. Rate of interest on PF, small savings, fixed deposit is being reduced. While some people are running away from the country with crores of rupees, the Centre is burdening the common people to compensate for the loot by a few people.”

The chief minister also demanded that the central government answer to the people for the loot. “Four years have passed since a new government was formed at the Centre. Now they have to give answers to people or else face questions from them,” she said. Mamata maintained that Bengal would continue to remain vocal about such issues and will always protest against anti-people policies. “We have demanded that the FRDI Bill must be withdrawn. The central government has to ensure safety of people’s deposits in banks. Bengal is always vocal against injustice,” she said.

Once again training her guns at the Centre for curtailing funds for several projects, the chief minister said, “It has stopped funds for ASHA project. It has also stopped 90 per cent funds for ICDS project. The Centre is not doing any favour to us by giving us funds. The money they get from our revenue is given back to us. Instead of cooperating with the states, the Centre is bulldozing the federal structure by denying funds to the State.”

