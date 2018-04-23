Central govt congratulated West Bengal for revenue surplus, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata on Saturday night said that the Centre had congratulated her government for registering a revenue surplus in March 2018.

In a Facebook post, Mamata Saturday said, “You will be happy to know that government of India has congratulated West Bengal for not only bringing down rapidly the revenue gap in State GST, but also registering a revenue surplus in March, 2018. The revenue gap in Bengal, which was 33.4 per cent, in August 2017, has registered a surplus of 3 per cent my March, 2018. The performance of the state has been far better than that of the country as a whole,”

She added, “Where Bengal achieved a surplus of 3 per cent in March, 2018, the country as a whole registered a revenue deficit of 17.9%in March 2018.”

