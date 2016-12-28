CBI summons Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Tapas Paul in Rose Valley chit fund case

Representational image. Representational image.

THE CBI has issued summons to Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, asking them to appear at its office in Salt Lake on December 30. Sources said this is the third time that CBI has summoned Bandyopadhyay. The last time Bandyopadhyay was summoned by the CBI, he had cited the ongoing Lok Sabha session to seek exemption from a personal appearance. Now, the agency has again asked him to appear before its investigation team to be questioned.

When contacted, Bandopadhyay said, “I am willing to meet the officials, but only next month. The first time when I was called, there was no clarity on the subject. I will go because I want to know what are the exact charges that they have levelled against me. I feel that it is better to sit face-to-face rather than talking over phone.”

Recently, there was speculation that Bandyopadhyay may be questioned by CBI, following which, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using central agency to scare the party because of its opposition to demonetisation. “Why is the BJP govt doing vendetta politics? Our party LS leader got 3 calls from CBI. Nothing will deter us from fight against demonetisation,” Mamata had tweeted when Bandopadhyay was summoned for the first time.

Despite repeated attempts, Tapas Paul could not be contacted.

The CBI had filed its charge sheet in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam in a special court in Bhubaneswar on January 7. The firm was charged with defrauding depositors from across the country of Rs 17,000 crore, out of which Rs 450 crore was received by the ponzi firm from Odisha alone. In its chargesheet, CBI had claimed that it was still probing the role of “influential people” in the scam.