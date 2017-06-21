CBI, ED summon TMC leader Iqbal Ahmed in Narada probe

According to sources, Ahmed allegedly stayed silent for the most part during his CBI interrogation. According to sources, Ahmed allegedly stayed silent for the most part during his CBI interrogation.

The Enforcement Directorate and CBI have summoned Iqbal Ahmed, TMC leader and deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to appear before them on June 21 and 22 respectively as part of the Narada sting probe. According to sources, Ahmad has responded to ED saying he will not be able to attend on health grounds, and is likely give CBI the same response. He is currently admitted at Bell Vue Clinic in South Calcutta, and will likely not appear before both agencies till he is discharged, sources added.

The TMC leader was admitted on June 15 after being interrogated by the CBI for the first time. On Monday, the CBI summoned him for the fourth time. “He is a cardiac patient. He had undergone angioplasty twice in the past. On and off, he still complains of chest pain. He is improving, but we are yet to take a call on when he will be discharged,” a hospital official told The Indian Express.

According to sources, Ahmed allegedly stayed silent for the most part during his CBI interrogation. However, when he was shown a video of him accepting money, he allegedly said it was a donation for his football club. “Ahmed said he was given Rs 10 lakh by Mathew Samuel, but claimed it was a donation by Samuel to Mohammeden Sporting Club,” an official said.

As per sources, Ahmed denied accepting a bribe to arrange meetings between Samuel and senior Trinamool Congress leaders. Ahmed also allegedly claimed he doesn’t remember much, saying he meets “a hundred people in a day”. Officials are likely to get in touch with the Mohammedan Sporting Club and ask for documents to verify Ahmed’s claim, sources said, adding the CBI wants to interrogate him again.

The CBI initiated a probe into the Narada sting case after being directed by the Calcutta High Court, and later filed a case against 14 people including an IPS officer and 13 TMC leaders. ED summons schoolteacher The ED had on June 16 issued summons to Syed Tazdar Ali Mirza, alias Tiger, who was not directly named by the agency in its FIR. Mirza, a school teacher, has been asked to appear before the ED on June 22. Agency sources said Mirza was the one who had physically taken Samuel to meet the TMC leaders. As per sources, while Ahmed has responded in the negative, the agency is yet to receive any response from Mirza.

