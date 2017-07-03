Cash for college seats: Action will taken against those proved guilty: Partha at TMC meet

On June 27, Chatterjee had said action would be taken against those taking money for such purposes. (File) On June 27, Chatterjee had said action would be taken against those taking money for such purposes. (File)

Sending a strong message to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), state Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said action would be taken against those proved to be taking money from students in exchange for admission. The Trinamool Congress leadership held a meeting with members of its students’ wing at Trinamool Bhawan, after the party received reports that student leaders were indulging in such activities at several city colleges.

“Student leaders should not engage in the admission process. Today, I have said that no student leader will hold posts in students’ union for more than two years. This is the party’s directive. Let bygones be bygones. We have to move forward and make the education system better,” Chatterjee said.

The education minister had earlier received complaints from South City College, Jaipuria College, Surendranath College, Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Asutosh College, Vidysagar College and Bangabasi College. Applicants had alleged that student union leaders were asking for Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in exchange for admission.

On June 27, Chatterjee had said action would be taken against those taking money for such purposes. He also said similar measures would be followed against colleges from where such complaints were received.

“We had received reports of such activities from several colleges, and we are holding talks with college authorities. We have asked universities to look at the admission process of colleges. We want to know how it was conducted, and whether there were any discrepancies. If allegations are found to be true, then we will investigate the matter,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App