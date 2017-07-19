Cannabis worth over Rs 35 lakh seized, 2 held in Kolkata

(Representational Image) (Source: Thinkstock) (Representational Image) (Source: Thinkstock)

More than 313 kg of cannabis, worth over Rs 35 lakh, were seized from a car by the narcotics cell of Kolkata Police at Taratala Road in Kolkata and two persons arrested in this connection.

The drugs were kept in 38 packets in a vehicle. “On the basis of a tip-off, a Tata 407 was intercepted in which a total of 313 kg and 108 grams of cannabis were found. Two people have been arrested,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. The accused have been identified as Hariprosad Majumder and Milan Ghosh.

The vehicle used for transportation of the ganja was also seized. “Interrogation is on to find out the other members of the gang, said police.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App