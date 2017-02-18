Calcutta HC orders CID probe into undertrial’s death

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Thursday ordered a CID probe into the alleged unnatural death of an undertrial while in police custody in Kolkata. Justice Joymalya Bagchi also set up a team of three doctors from New Delhi AIIMS to again look into the postmortem examination of the deceased, Fardeen Khan alias Ejaz, who had died last year at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Police said Khan was arrested by the New Alipore police on November 6, last year, in a theft case. The court had sent him to judicial custody till November 17. When his name had cropped up in another snatching case, he was produced before the court on November 16 while the police pleaded for his custody. Following this, the court remanded Khan to police custody till November 19.

“He was taken to police headquarters in Lalbazar for interrogation, but he could not be questioned as he wasn’t well. The next day, he was produced before the court, which observed that he needed treatment and sent him to judicial custody. But the jail authorities refused to accept him, citing his health condition. Khan was then taken to the SSKM Hospital by police, where he died,” said a police officer.

Following this, Khan’s family registered a murder case at Bhawanipore police station, alleging he had died due to police excesses. The family later moved court demanding a CBI probe into the death.