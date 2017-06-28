C S Karnan to write memoir upon getting parole, says Lawyer

FORMER CALCUTTA High Court judge C S Karnan has expressed his desire to write a memoir to explain what led to his conviction. According to his lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, Karnan said he would write his version of the entire controversy once he comes out on parole. “He has to come out with his side of the story. Nothing has come out in the open except some brief happenings. He will write about what has led to his conviction, and we will also help him with all the necessary data and documents. Karnan wants to write his story, but he said that he would do it once he comes out on parole,” Nedumpara said. On June 24, the former high court judge had appealed to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to release him on parole.

“We had sent the application for parole to the Governor, which has been forwarded to the state government. The state government will forward that to the Union Home Ministry department. I had also sought an appointment with the Governor, but his office said that a meeting is not possible with him before July 3. So, we have to wait for that meeting,” Nedumpara said.

Meanwhile, Karnan’s wife, Saraswati Karnan, has been granted permission to meet him at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

Nedumpara told The Indian Express that the superintendent of the hospital has granted permission to Karnan’s wife to visit him at the hospital. The retired judge has been admitted at the hospital following his arrest by the CID after a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court sentenced him to six-month imprisonment for contempt of court. “His wife Saraswati Karnan will be meeting him tomorrow (Wednesday). She has got a permission to meet him at SSKM Hospital. She will be present at the Supreme Court on July 3 when the court reopens,” he said. A judgement on Karnan’s conviction and sentence is expected to be delivered on July 3, his lawyer said.

After his arrest from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Karnan was brought to the state. He spent the night of June 21 at Presidency Jail Hospital. The next day, on June 22, he was shifted to SSKM Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He is presently lodged in a cabin on the ground floor of the cardiology section of the hospital. Sources at the hospital said Karnan is stable now, and has been interacting with the doctors and hospital staff.

