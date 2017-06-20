Businessman held for diverting food grains to private godown

Pradip Agarwal had been on CDI’s our radar for long (For representation only) Pradip Agarwal had been on CDI’s our radar for long (For representation only)

The CID on Monday arrested a businessman who allegedly diverted food grains meant for ration shops to a private godown.

Pradip Agarwal was picked up by officials from his apartment in Baguihati area. The food grains were diverted from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Nadia district’s Kaligunj.

“Agarwal had been on our radar for long. There are a few others who will be arrested soon in the case. They ran a racket of rice and food grain smuggling,” an official told The Indian Express. Agarwal is considered to be the kingpin of the racket. He had been on the run for over six months, said the official. Another businessman from Malda is also under the scanner.

A court on Monday remanded him to 14 days’ police custody, said a senior official of the agency.

More arrests had been made earlier in connection with this case. The accused would allegedly earn in lakhs by diverting trucks carrying rice and wheat from the FCI warehouse and had been running a pilfering racket for years.

The agency said the grains were taken to different locations where they would be sold in the black market. Last November, the CID had seized food grains worth Rs 16 crore last year and arrested twelve persons including the owner of the private godown in Krishnagar.

