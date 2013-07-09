Bus driver had no license: WBHRC

The West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) on Monday concluded that the driver who was driving the bus carrying the SFI protesters to Presidency Jail on April 2 had done so without a driving license.

A bench of WBHRC, led by Justice Ashok Ganguly,has been probing the case of SFI leader Sudipta Gupta,who

reportedly died in police

custody.

On April 2,when the incident took place,the bus was packed and Gupta,who was standing at the doorstep of the bus,reportedly hit a lamp post and fell off the bus. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

The full bench of HRC examined driver Raja Das on June 18 and directed him

to appear before the commission with his driving license and PAN card. He,however,could not produce the driving license.

