Burdwan: TMC councillor held for attack on police

A Trinamool Congress councillor was arrested after a mob attacked the Ausgram police station in Burdwan district on Saturday afternoon, injuring three police personnel and damaging public property. Police could not immediately confirm the reason behind the attack although some allege that it was a fallout of three teachers of the local high school being detained a day earlier. Gushkara’s Trinamool councillor Chanchal Garai was arrested. “We have arrested 11 people in the case and Chanchal Garai is one of them,” SP Kunal Agarwal told The Sunday Express.

On Saturday, a mob of at least 500 had allegedly attacked the police station. “One of my colleagues was beaten to the ground and punched in the jaw. They pelted us with stones,” said Dipak Pal, Sub-Inspector, Ausgram police station.

“They vandalised the police barracks, set a temporary camp on fire and damaged several vehicles. We are conducting raids in the area,” said Agarwal. A large police contingent, along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, were rushed to the spot. They carried out a march in the area to restore normalcy. Police have so far detained 17 people in connection with the case.

On January 25, locals protested the construction of a shop inside the premises of the high school. The police were also informed of the development.

Returning after the Republic Day holiday, school teachers discovered that the construction had not been stopped. They left for the police station determined to get their assistance. It is alleged that the police did not act on the complaint and instead detained three teachers.

Soon, a mob gathered outside the police station and the situation turned violent. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Teachers and students were injured in the incident. Protesters alleged that certain police personnel had a stake in the “illegal construction” inside the school. The police later released the teachers and the protesters seemingly withdrew.

Locals claimed that Saturday’s attack was a fallout of the alleged mistrust between the protesters and the police. However, police have denied this. “The attack on Saturday has no connection to what had happened on Friday. Search is on to catch the goons responsible for today’s attack,” said Agarwal. Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal, who is responsible for party affairs in Ausgram area, blamed CPM for the incident. “CPM took advantage of the the previous incident and attacked the police station”, he alleged.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the police to look into the grievances of the locals and take strict action against any “outsider” involved in the incident.