BSF seizes 348 fake notes of Rs 2,000 at Indo-Bangla border

BORDER SECURITY Force (BSF) jawans on Monday seized 348 fake notes with a face value of Rs 6.96 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Malda.

BSF sources said that based on a tip-off, a special ambush was launched near Churiantpur border post area where officials observed suspicious movement around 11.45 pm.

Within minutes, some unidentified men threw a bundle at the Indian side, sources said. When the jawans tried to apprehend them, the men managed to escape. The jawans then seized the bundle containing the fake notes. The notes, all in Rs 2,000 denomination, were wrapped in five plastic bags.

With this, the BSF’s South Bengal frontier has so far seized fake notes having face value of Rs 14.98 lakh this year from the border area, sources said. The frontier is also carrying out operations to nab fake currency notes smugglers, sources added.

