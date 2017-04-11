Kolkata: Body of cancer patient found near airport

The charred body of a 67-year-old cancer patient was recovered from Narayanpur near Kolkata airport Monday morning.

The body of the deceased, identified as Biren Pal, was lying in a playground near his home, and was spotted by some people on their morning walk. Some of them went to Pal’s house and informed his son, who rushed him to Barasat district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sources said a case of unnatural death has been registered under Airport police station. A bottle of kerosene oil and matchsticks were also recovered from the spot. As per sources, the deceased was suffering from liver cancer.

“Prima facie it’s a suicide, however, things will only be clear after we receive autopsy report,” said a police officer.

