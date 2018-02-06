Bodh Gaya blast: Another JMB ‘terrorist’ held — fourth in a month

Ahammad Ali alias Kalu (33) was arrested in New Farakka area (Representational photo) Ahammad Ali alias Kalu (33) was arrested in New Farakka area (Representational photo)

THE SPECIAL Task Force of Kolkata Police on Monday arrested another man suspected of being a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) member — the fourth in the last one month.

Those arrested are all linked to the low-intensity blast in Bodh Gaya, when the Dalai Lama was addressing a gathering. As per officials, Ahammad Ali alias Kalu (33) from Samserganj in Murshidabad was arrested in New Farakka area at around 2.45 pm. Officials said he had supplied explosives for the Bodh Gaya blast.

Police had on January 31 arrested two alleged JMB members — Paigamber Sheikh (24) and Jamirul Sheikh (31) — from Murshidabad and Darjeeling respectively. Explosives, including ammonium nitrate, were recovered from the two, police had said.

On February 3, officers had arrested Shish Mohammod (23), a resident of Murshidabad, for allegedly planting the IED device, which was kept inside a flask, near the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.

