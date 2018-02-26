Board Exams: CESC measures for uninterrupted power supply

“A series of steps to strengthen the company’s distribution system has been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” CESC distribution services vice-president Avijit Ghosh said (File) “A series of steps to strengthen the company’s distribution system has been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” CESC distribution services vice-president Avijit Ghosh said (File)

Students from nearly a million households in the city would appear for various board examinations next month and power utility CESC Ltd Monday said it is taking measures to ensure that there is no powercut during the examination season. A number of examinations conducted by the CBSE, the ICSE and West Bengal boards are lined up from March 12.

“A series of steps to strengthen the company’s distribution system has been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” CESC distribution services vice-president Avijit Ghosh said. According to one estimate, nearly a million households are involved and it is important that there is no power disruption when students spend unusually long hours in their homes preparing for the examinations, he said. The CESC distributes power in Kolkata and Howrah.

