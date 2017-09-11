‘Blue Whale’ game: Kolkata Police issue advisory to schools

Kolkata Police has already taken up an awareness drive against Blue Whale through different social networking sites. Kolkata Police has already taken up an awareness drive against Blue Whale through different social networking sites.

Kolkata Police will issue guidelines to schools on how to identity possible victims of the so-called Blue Whale game. The move comes at a time when reports have been pouring in from schools claiming its students were falling victim to the game.

“We have already started sending letters to school authorities where guidelines about early identification of probable Blue Whale victims are detailed. It is important that one should track and identify the victims soon as possible. Kolkata Police has already taken up an awareness drive against Blue Whale through different social networking sites. But we feel that unless and until the school authorities are involved in the process, such awareness campaign on our part will not be complete,” said a senior police officer.

The letter also mentions the signs to watch out for in probable Blue Whale victims.

“We have also asked the schools that they immediately inform the police of any probable victim and also make arrangements for counselling. We have also advised school authorities to interact with the child’s guardians and explain the precautions that they should take,” the officer said. “The guardians should keep on a check on who their children and interacting with through the social networking sites. These simple precautions can be very helpful in prevention.”

State education department has already taken similar initiatives for awareness and prevention. Ban on use of mobile phones during school hours and conducting workshops in schools in association with psychiatrists and NGOs are some such initiatives.

