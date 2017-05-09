Blast at Trinamool office in Burdwan: Police claim no body found yet, BJP demands NIA probe

A DAY after the police and the Burdwan East district magistrate said that one person had died in a bomb explosion at a Trinamool Congress office at Aushgram’s Pichkuri village, the police on Monday said it is yet to find a body at the blast spot.

On Sunday evening, one person was allegedly killed and three injured after a bomb exploded at a party office, reducing around 150 acres into rubble. While the Trinamool had accused “CPM-backed goons” of hurling bombs into the office, the CPM had claimed explosives were stored inside the building.

On Sunday, police had said that while a few locals had identified the deceased as Hunter Sheikh, a Trinamool leader, the information was yet to be verified. DM Anurag Srivastav had added: “So far, one person has died and three people injured. We are awaiting further details.”

“We haven’t found any body yet. First, debris have to be removed. We have heard that one person had died. We have been told about some people who were inside the office when the explosion took place. But it is yet to be verified who died, as none of the families have approached us,” said SP Kunal Agarwal.

“The CID bomb disposal squad on Monday collected samples from the blast spot… they have recovered some iron particles. Police have registered a suo moto case under IPC,” he added.

Sources in the police said materials used to manufacture socket bombs have been recovered from the blast site.

A state BJP team, meanwhile, is likely to visit Aushgram on Tuesday. Demanding an NIA probe into the case, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “The nature of the blast shows that bombs were being manufactured and stored inside the party office. The way the party office exploded doesn’t indicate that bombs were hurled from outside. This is not a normal incident… it is at par to Khagragarh and Pingla blasts. We cannot rely on the state police to probe the matter… we want the NIA to probe.”

Birbhum Trinamool president Anubrata Mondal said: “Our party office was attacked by outsiders. A packet containing a bomb was thrown targeting the office. A few party workers were inside the office when it was attacked. Police are investigating the matter.”

Rubbishing Trinamool’s allegation, CPM’s Burdwan secretary Achintya Mullick said: “The bombs were being manufactured and stocked inside the office. It is an open secret that Trinamool workers make bombs inside their party offices.”

