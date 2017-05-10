Blast at TMC office in Burdwan: Trinamool trying to hush up matter, jehadis behind explosion, says BJP

Police personnel at the blast spot in Burdwan’s Pichkuri Village on Monday. PTI Police personnel at the blast spot in Burdwan’s Pichkuri Village on Monday. PTI

THE BJP on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress of trying to cover up the bomb blast that took place at a TMC office in Burdwan’s Aushgram and said that the incident was suspected to be the handiwork of jehadis.

“The TMC is trying to hush up the matter. A conspiracy is being hatched there. We have heard that a few people were present inside the building at the time of the blast. What happened to them? Where are they? Who stored such high intensity explosives inside a party office? There are a lot of unanswered questions. Only an NIA investigation can bring out the truth,” state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

On Sunday evening, a bomb exploded at the party office in Aushgram’s Pichkuri village, reducing around 150 acres into rubble. Initially one person was declared dead, but police on Monday said that they were yet to find any body from the blast spot.

A state BJP delegation, led by party’s state secretary Locket Chatterjee, visited Aushgram Tuesday and spoke to the villagers. Chatterjee reiterated the BJP’s demand of an NIA investigation into the incident.

“I suspect involvement of jehadis in this incident. It is a conspiracy by Trinamool. The intensity of blast shows that bombs were stocked inside the party office. Even during Khagragarh blast, we had pointed out involvement of jehadis and later we were proved right through NIA’s probe. People want to know why and how this amount of bombs was stocked inside the party office. Where have the dead bodies gone? It’s their party office, they cannot shrug off the responsibility,” she said.

The Khagragarh blast, which occurred on October 2, 2014, had claimed two lives. The NIA later found that the two killed were all Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen operatives from Bangladesh.

Trinamool, however, dismissed all the allegations as “rubbish”.

“Allegations are all rubbish. Our party was attacked by outsiders. We are least interested in who has come and visited the site. Law will take its own course. Police are probing the matter,” said TMC Birbhum President Anubrata Mondal. Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding the number of deaths in the incident continued as the police remained tight-lipped about it.

According to local sources, few people have gone missing post the incident. A local BJP member said that one Alabasuddin Mullick has gone missing and his family is untraced too.

While Ghosh claimed that four persons have died, police are yet to confirm the number of casualties. “At least four people have died. Trinamool people have themselves claimed that at the time of incident a meeting was on. This is a conspiracy and we want proper probe,” Ghosh

said.

