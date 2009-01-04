Blame game on,as usual

The Trinamool has refuted the allegations that the Auto Banchao Committee(ABC),supported by the party,was involved in the violence that rocked the city on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress leader and ABC president Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: About 650 auto-rickshaw drivers out of the 700 in Park Circus owe allegiance to the CPM-backed CITU. Our men were not involved in the arson. According to Trinamool supporters,CITU-affiliated auto owners had sparked violence at Park Circus with the help of police.

Kishore Ghosh,the general secretary of the CITU-controlled West Bengal Auto-Rickshaw Operators Union,however,held Trinamool Congress responsible for the violence. They (Trinamool supporters) are trying to create anarchy on Kolkata streets. Their supporters are doing all this, said Ghosh.

Meanwhile,police thwarted a clash between Trinamool Congress and CPI-M at Rajabazar in the afternoon. Trouble broke out after 185 auto-rickshaw drivers decided to quit CITU and join ABC. Men owing allegiance to CITU allegedly resisted them from taking out a procession to join ABC.

After being informed of the incident,police quickly reached the spot and thwarted a clash.

