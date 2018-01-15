Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha resumes motorcycle rally from Kolkata after clashes

Leader Mukul Roy flagged off the ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’ rally from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house. (File) Leader Mukul Roy flagged off the ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’ rally from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house. (File)

BJP’s youth wing ‘Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’ on Monday resumed its motorcycle rally from here, two days after it was stopped due to clashes with TMC activists.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, leader Mukul Roy flagged off the ‘Sankalpa Pratirodh Yatra’ rally from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in north Kolkata. “The TMC had tried all sort of tricks to stop us from conducting this rally. But we are determined to finish this rally. They won’t be able to stop us,” Ghosh told reporters. He accused the police administration of playing into the hands of the ruling TMC and trying to create hurdles while conducting the rally.

The way the rally was attacked by TMC activists on Friday in the city shows that “democracy doesn’t exist in Bengal”, Roy alleged. “The peaceful conclusion of this rally will be our mark of protest against the misrule of the TMC,” he said.

The rally will stop at Krishnanagar today before heading towards Coochbehar in north Bengal tomorrow. The BJYM, which had started the eight-day motorbike rally from New Digha in East Midnapore district to Coochbehar district, had to stop it on January 12 following clashes with TMC workers in Kolkata. Several BJP and TMC activists were injured during the violence.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday directed that the BJYM’s really be stopped for two days in view of a mob attack on it. The TMC leadership today accused the BJP of bringing in party activists from other states for the violence. The allegation was denied by the BJP.

“We have reports that they have brought people from other states to create trouble here. Their actual motive is to create violence before the Assembly bypolls in Noapara and Uluberia,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. Ghosh said the “fear of BJP is forcing TMC to make such baseless claims”.

