BJP youth leader’s Rs 11 lakh ‘bounty’ on Mamata: How is he still roaming free? If he has the courage, he should come to Bengal and say it: TMC

Police lathicharge participants of a Hanuman Jayanti rally allegedly taken out without permission, at Suri in Birbhum on Tuesday. PTI Police lathicharge participants of a Hanuman Jayanti rally allegedly taken out without permission, at Suri in Birbhum on Tuesday. PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of BJP youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney, who had declared a reward of Rs 11 lakh for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head. At least two police complaints were lodged against him in the city. TMC councillor of ward no. 83 in Kalighat area, where the chief minister resides, lodged a complaint with the Kalighat police station against Varshney, said a senior officer. A case was also registered at Bolpur police station under IPC sections 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) among others, after a complaint was filed by local Tapas Mondal.

CBI sources said a team was likely to travel to Aligarh to arrest Varshney. “No matter what she does, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s works do not reflect humanity. I can only see a demonic version of her. Thats why she has no right to live in this world. I will reward Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will cut her head and bring it to me, so that people will get protection and relief from such demons,” Varshney had said in Aligarh earlier in the day, triggering a political storm. He was referring to the police lathicharge done to disperse saffron activists at a rally celebrating Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum district on Tuesday.

TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “In politics, such statements are completely unacceptable. A contest of who can speak more maliciously is going on. It had started from Dilip Ghosh and now it has reached Aligarh. If he has the courage, he should come to West Bengal and say it. How come he is allowed to roam free after issuing a death threat to a chief minister? What is the central government doing? He should be arrested immediately. Such statements are against the ideals of politics and violate the Indian Constitution.”

“There have been many attempts on Mamata Banerjee’s life since the 1990s. We have seen the violent politics of the 70s, we have been through 34 years of CPM’s violent rule. Anyone can make big statements sitting in Delhi. Statements like these are against the political culture of the country. I ask the Centre to immediately arrest this man. Lakhs of Trinamool workers are ready to sacrifice their lives for Mamata Banerjee. We do not want the politics of 70s to return,” he added.

The incident also drew flak from other parties. State Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury said, “This should be condemned immediately and action must be taken against the person who said such things.” Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Strong action should be taken against him. Police should immediately take action. This is completely barbaric and uncivilised.”

Bengali author Tilottama Majumdar said, “He should immediate apologise to her and to the women of the country. The party he belongs to should immediately tender apologies.”

BJP too condemned the remark. “No one had the right say such things and we do not support these kind of statements. If he has said this then action will be taken against him as per law. This statement should be condemned,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, adding that this was nothing new in West Bengal as fatwas had been issued against him in the past as well. Ghosh also said that it was the TMC that had started the politics of violence. The party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha, however, said that it was not clear whether the man who had made the remark was a BJP leader. “We do not support the politics of killings. Our party does not support these kind of threats and has already condemned it. However, it is also not clear whether he is our party leader. If he is one, then action will be taken against him,” Sinha said.

The BJP’s youth wing disowned Varshney and demanded legal action against him. “BJYM stands against the statements made by Yogesh Varshney, and also urges the local administration to take all the necessary legal actions against him as per law,” the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said in a statement, claiming Varshney was expelled two years ago from the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now