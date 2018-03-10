BJP workers ‘purify’ busts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee across West Bengal in protest

BJP workers on Friday “purified” busts of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in various places across West Bengal with milk and Gangajal. During one such purification, BJP workers were beaten up allegedly by TMC workers in Hooghly district’s Serampore area.
The purification programmes on Friday were carried out to protest against the attack on BJP workers outside Keoratala crematorium by alleged TMC workers on Thursday when they went there to “purify” the bust of Mookerjee that was defaced and blackened by some students of Jadavpur University (JU) and members of an ultra-Left group named ‘Radical’ a day before.
“As directed by our party’s state president, our workers carried out the purification programmes across the state. This is to mark our protest against yesterday’s attack on our activists,” said state BJP general secretary Sanjay Singh. However, in Serampore, BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by TMC members after they purified a bust. Party’s Hooghly district president Bhaskar Bhattacharya and others were severely injured in the attack.
“The programme was carried out today in an emergency situation. We did not inform the police as it was initiated at the eleventh hour. But TMC workers under the leadership of (local leaders) Pappu Singh and Uttam Roy launched an attack on us. We had completed our programme by the time they came to the spot, but still they beat us up. This is very unfortunate,” Bhattacharya told reporters. Denying the allegations, Pappu Singh said, “We had gone there to purify the statue as we do not believe in damaging statues of great personalities. BJP workers were there but there were no troubles.”
- Mar 10, 2018 at 1:02 pmAaar Paar Ki Ladai.Jai Shri RamReply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 12:58 pmWe should have a new common policy on statues. No open statue in Park or Road or footpath as it only attracts bird droppings. Statues should be in enclosed space by the side of a road in a purchased area and its maintenance and care should be the responsibility of NGO or party concerned. They may care or worship in the manner they like an there will be no fear of an outsider attack.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 12:56 pmA Hindi proverb says- Can anybody wash a fish.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 12:43 pmShyama Prasad Mukherjee is beyond any purification. He joined hands with forces that worked for creation of Pakistan. Then in Hindu Mahasabha, Mukherjee joined the government as a deputy under A K Fazlul Haq in Bengal, who piloted the resolution for separate country for Pakistan at the Lahore session of Muslim League. Again in 1942, Shyama Prasad opposed Gandhiji's call for Quit India in 1942 and even wrote a letter to Governor General how to foil Gandhiji's movement. How can such a person be purified. lb127Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 12:33 pmCow or Cow milk ? is the question for purification.Reply
