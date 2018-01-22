West Bengal: BJP eyes Saraswati Puja to expand influence

An illustration of Goddess Saraswati. An illustration of Goddess Saraswati.

The state BJP is eyeing the annual Saraswati Puja to expand its influence in the state, especially among the youth.

Apart from organising pujas, party leaders and workers have been told to participate in full fervor in the festivities, which traditionally involves students, on Monday. The move comes at a time when apart from bypolls to Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and panchayat polls are just around the corner in the state.

“Saraswati Puja is not just a religious festival in West Bengal. Rather it is a part and parcel of Bengal’s culture. So this year we will participate in the festival in a major way this time,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP state chief. “Trinamool Congress had been traditionally exploiting Saraswati Puja, among other festivities as a medium to make mass contact and we are advised that this year BJP leaders and activists should do the same to challenge the state’s ruling party in its own turf,” the state BJP chief said.

BJP state leaders said that the instructions have been already been forwarded to the local party leaders in different parts of West Bengal to either associate themselves with existing community pujas organised by local clubs or organise new community pujas in the respective localities.

“This year, we will celebrate Saraswati Puja at the office of the state unit of BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha. Even Saraswati Puja will be celebrated at my own MLA office at Kharagpur (Headquarters) in West Midnapore district ,” Ghosh said. “Festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Saraswati Puja are the best moments to reach out to people and we are exactly doing that,” said BJP national secretary, Rahul Sinha. BJP, and other right-wing groups, had organised rallies during Ram Navami last year.

