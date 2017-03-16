BJP to protest against Teacher Eligibility Test ‘scam’ tomorrow

THE STATE BJP will take out a rally on March 17 in Bidhannagar to protest against the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam under Trinamool Congress rule. The rally will be taken out from Vivekananda Statue to Bikash Bhawan. The march will be a part of a week-long protest, which will be carried out across all districts by BJP workers.

Announcing the party programme, former BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya said, “It is unfortunate that since the change of power in West Bengal, the present TMC government has failed to conduct a corruption-free Teacher Eligibility Test or any teachers’ recruitment. It has become a practice in the state for a candidate to appear in a teacher recruitment examination with a bagful of cash. The corruption under TMC regime has ruined careers of prospective teachers in the state.”

“The state government turned the education system in West Bengal into a farce. It has also changed school syllabus to appease a particular community. We strongly condemn this and will protest against this move,” Bhattacharya said.

