Latest News

BJP testing govt’s level of tolerance, says Partha Chatterjee

“We have seen that motorbikes having number plates of UP were used. These two-wheelers are being sent from outside to BJP leaders to create trouble during upcoming bypolls in Uluberia and Noapara," Partha Chatterjee said

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: January 16, 2018 1:48 am
BJP Bike Rally, BJP Yuva Morcha Bike Rally, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, Partha Chatterjee, BJP, TMC, Kolkata News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Partha Chatterjee (Express)
Related News

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Monday said BJP leaders are testing the state government’s “tolerance level” by making provocative speeches. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Foundation Day programme of St Xavier’s University at New Town, Chatterjee said, “They are doing it every day. They are taking a test of our tolerance level.

They made every attempt to create trouble here, but failed. They tried to spread communal tension, but the people of the state did not pay any attention to it. Now they have resorted to using abusive language. They are also making derogatory and provocative statements to incite violence. However, we will not tolerate this and we will only talk about issues which benefit people.”

He also alleged that motorbikes having Uttar Pradesh number plates were used in BJP’s statewide motorbike rally. “We have seen that motorbikes having number plates of UP were used. These two-wheelers are being sent from outside to BJP leaders to create trouble during upcoming bypolls in Uluberia and Noapara. Today, they are organising Sankalp Yatra, tomorrow they will organise gondogol (trouble) yatra,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 15: Latest News