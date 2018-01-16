BJP testing govt’s level of tolerance, says Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee (Express) Partha Chatterjee (Express)

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Monday said BJP leaders are testing the state government’s “tolerance level” by making provocative speeches. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Foundation Day programme of St Xavier’s University at New Town, Chatterjee said, “They are doing it every day. They are taking a test of our tolerance level.

They made every attempt to create trouble here, but failed. They tried to spread communal tension, but the people of the state did not pay any attention to it. Now they have resorted to using abusive language. They are also making derogatory and provocative statements to incite violence. However, we will not tolerate this and we will only talk about issues which benefit people.”

He also alleged that motorbikes having Uttar Pradesh number plates were used in BJP’s statewide motorbike rally. “We have seen that motorbikes having number plates of UP were used. These two-wheelers are being sent from outside to BJP leaders to create trouble during upcoming bypolls in Uluberia and Noapara. Today, they are organising Sankalp Yatra, tomorrow they will organise gondogol (trouble) yatra,” he said.

