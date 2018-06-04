BJP spreading canards over killing of workers, says Trinamool Congress

Partha Chatterjee (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Partha Chatterjee (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday accused the BJP of spreading canards over the alleged killing of its worker in Purulia. He said the police have negated the BJP’s claim that TMC workers had killed Dulal Kumar. Chatterjee said it was a case of suicide.

“The BJP has no political issues… It is now using the deaths of its workers as an issue against us. The doctors in their post-mortem report have said Dulal Kumar committed suicide. It is now clear from this report that they have been spreading canards about us,” Chatterjee said at a press conference.

Purulia police superintendent Akash Magharia said Kumar’s post-mortem report confirmed it was a case of suicide. “We had reported an unnatural death case after Dulal Kumar was found hanging from high tension wires.”

Chatterjee, separately, dismissed demands for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s arrest for his remarks to turn Purulia opposition-free. He said the police must first arrest West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for making provocative speeches.

“He has been talking about sending people to crematoriums and turning wives of TMC workers into widows. They have been making provocative speeches one after another. Coming to Abhishek’s statements, it is the desire of every political party to win every seat. Where is the threat in such statement?”

