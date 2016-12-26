BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly discharged from hospital, advised rest

BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly. BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Saturday. According to doctors, she suffered brain haematoma caused by increased pressure on the brain. According to hospital sources, her health had improved, but she has been advised medication and complete rest for a while till the brain haematoma dissolved completely. Roopa Ganguly was admitted to a private nursing home in Salt Lake after she complained of splitting headache. She had said she could not see anything.

The doctors examined her and found that she had a small haematoma in the brain. BJP has alleged that the ailment is due to her being hit severely by TMC supporters on May 22 2016, when she was diagnosed with multiple blood clots in her brain. The alleged incident happened at Ishwaripur village in Kakdwip when she was returning to Kolkata after visiting a woman party worker. ENS