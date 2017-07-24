‘BJP only alternative to TMC… Mamata’s speech not dignified’

Vijaygarviya also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is working hand-in-glove with the CPM. (FILE) Vijaygarviya also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is working hand-in-glove with the CPM. (FILE)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said the BJP is the only alternative to Trinamool Congress, and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “failure in running the state”.

“While addressing the Martyr’s Day rally on Friday, Mamata Banerjee established the fact that BJP is the alternative of TMC in Bengal, as she devoted most of the time in her speech to targeting the BJP rather than CPM and Congress. Earlier, she used to target CPM and Congress the most. Now, she has made it clear that BJP is a force in Bengal which is giving her a lot of competition,” Vijayvargiya said during a press conference.

Claiming that Mamata’s speech on Friday was not in accordance with the “dignity of the chief minister’s post”, the BJP leader said: “It seemed as if a frustrated and disappointed person was giving a speech. It seemed as if Banerjee has realised that she is fast losing ground. She used certain words against the Opposition which were not in accordance with the Constitution. Her speech was not in accordance with the dignity of her post.

“It was a speech delivered by a disappointed Chief Minister. This may be because of the fact that her own party leaders voted for the NDA candidate in the Presidential election.” The BJP national general secretary added that Mamata has not been able to run the state government, as she is struggling to contain unrest in Darjeeling and communal tension in Basirhat and Raiganj.

Vijaygarviya also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is working hand-in-glove with the CPM. “She alleged that BJP is working with Communists. But she must first answer as to why her party was with CPM in Presidential election. She is fighting with CPM in West Bengal, but holding hands with them against NDA government in Delhi. What kind of politics is this?” he said.

