BJP leader arrested from airport in over Rs 1 crore cheating case

BJP LEADER Anupam Dutta was on Saturday arrested from the Dum Dum airport for his alleged involvement in a

cheating case worth over Rs 1 crore.Police said Dutta, a former Trinamool Congress councillor, had allegedly duped Salt Lake resident Dipti Sen to sell her deceased sister’s house.

“Anupam Dutta was arrested in a cheating and forgery case. According to complainant Dipti Sen, she had sold

the property through a third person, Madhusudan Chakraborty, who was introduced to her by Dutta. Madhusudan, who is currently out on bail in connection to the case, had prepared the forged papers,” said DC (DD) Santosh Pandey. In the complaint lodged on July 3 at North police station, Sen had said that she wanted to sell her sister Bani Dey’s house in Salt Lake following her death.

“While trying to do so, she came in contact with Dutta, who introduced her to Madhusudan Chakraborty. Madhusudan reportedly told Dipti that her sister did not probate her will before she died,” said a police officer.

Probate is the process of proving and registering in the Supreme Court the last will of a deceased.

“As the legal will was not in place, Madhusudan told Dipti that he will take care of the documents needed to sell the house. A deal was struck between Sen and Chakraborty at Rs 1.1 crore. But Madhusudan only handed over Rs 69 lakh to the seller and also allegedly forged all documents to sell the house in 2015,” the officer added.

“The accused had joined BJP around seven months ago and has no connection with the party,” minister and Trinamool leader Jyotipriya Mallick told mediapersons at North-24 Parganas.

Dutta, who has been been remanded to five-day police custody, told mediapersons while being taken to court: “This is a political game, I have been framed and everyone knows why this is not the right time to speak.”

