BJP confirms Amit Shah visit in April to take stock of rural poll preparations

BJP President Amit Shah.

BJP national president Amit Shah will visit the state in April and chair organisational meetings with the state party leadership ahead of panchayat polls.

According to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Shah is also likely to hold public meetings.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ghosh said, “Our national president Amit Shah will come to West Bengal next month. He will come on April 8-9 and again on April 19-20. However, these dates are subject to change depending on his availability. He will definitely come next month and is likely to hold public meetings.”

Sources said Shah will visit to check the party’s preparations for panchayat polls and discuss strategies. “He will hold multiple organisational meetings with state party leaders… He will also monitor party activities at grassroots and take feedback from district leadership,” said a senior state BJP leader.

