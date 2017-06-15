BJP claims attack on its workers; TMC, police deny

Trinamool Congress and BJP workers allegedly clashed over filing of nomination for a co-operative society election at Omarpur area of Sainthia in Birbhum on Wednesday. BJP workers alleged that Trinamool activists prevented them from filing their nomination, allegedly using arms and sticks to create an atmosphere of terror outside the co-operative society, to deter BJP workers from visiting it.

“Last (Tuesday) night, TMC activists ransacked the house of our tribal worker Sanatan Murmu and attacked him. He was our candidate in the co-operative society election. Today also there was some disturbance at Sainthia,” said state BJP secretary Sayantan Basu.

Local Trinamool leaders denied all the allegations. Birbhum SP N Sudheer Kumar told The Indian Express that there was no clash between TMC and BJP workers. “There was no clash, but media has shown some pictures that people were holding bows and arrows and some arms. The police had gone there, and said there was nothing like this. We are investigating the matter. There was no complaint as such, and there was no violence. Nobody has been injured or anything,” he said.

