Bishnupur: SUV rams into group of students, seven dead

Seven persons, six of them school students, died after they were hit by a speeding Tata Sumo car near Rashakunja in Bishnupur police station limits of South-24 Parganas on Monday, leading to a tense situation in the area, police said. “Three girls died on the spot after they were flung in a roadside ditch from the impact of the speeding SUV. Two boys, a girl and a woman succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The students were between 5 to 15 years of age. Six others who were injured in the accident were later taken to M R Bangur Hospital for treatment,” ASP (West) Chandra Sekhor Bardhan said.

Two deceased – a woman and her son – have been identified as Abhijit Sardar (5) and Sulekha Sardar (40). The other deceased are yet to be identified. The injured are in critical condition, according to sources. The Thakurpukur-bound SUV was coming from Bankrahaat at very high speed and when it reached the busy Rashakunja intersection it rammed into a group of students, police said.

According to sources, the school students belonged to Rashakunja High School for Boys and Girls. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Those injured have been admitted to M R Bangur Hospital and National Medical College. The death toll may increase, according to police. The driver managed to flee after the accident. According to sources, locals blocked Bakrahat Road and pelted stones at the police who were trying to control the situation. They were also reportedly vandalising the Tata Sumo vehicle. Later, police officers resorted to lathicharge to disperse agitating locals.

“Atleast four police personnel received injuries in the brawl,” said an officer from the South-24 Parganas police. A large contingent of police officers has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, and to search for the absconding driver. Locals said the driver was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the pedestrians. “We are yet to trace the driver, so we cannot confirm whether he was intoxicated or not,” said an officer.