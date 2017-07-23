Birbhum school headmaster arrested for ‘molesting’ Class II student

Representational Image Representational Image

The headmaster of a Birbhum school was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a Class II student. The incident allegedly happened on Wednesday when the headmaster asked the girl to meet him at a classroom after school. “She was asked to undress herself and molested in that room. The accused apparently let her go out of fear of being caught.

She then went back to her home and narrated the story to her mother who lodged a complaint after her husband arrived on Friday,” said a local police officer. Following the complaint, the accused was charged under the Protection for Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested from his house. Police said an investigation is underway and that there had been no previous cases against the headmaster.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App